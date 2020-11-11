UFC 257 just added a major strawweight clash to its lineup. Surging strawweight contender Amanda Ribas has signed the UFC contract for her upcoming clash against Karate Hottie Michelle Waterson at UFC 257 on January 23 at a currently undisclosed location.

In all likelihood, though, the pay-per-view might take place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas or the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, which have been the two locations where the promotion has held events throughout the ongoing pandemic.

Amanda Ribas can't wait to step inside the Octagon again

Amanda Ribas took to Instagram to announce that she's officially signed the contract for fighting at UFC 257. She posed with the signed contract and shared her excitement about the upcoming fight.

Amanda Ribas is 10-1 in her professional career and is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the strawweight division. The Brazilian is undefeated in the UFC with a record of 4-0 and has defeated the likes of Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, Randa Markos, and Paige VanZant.

Her most recent win came against VanZant at UFC 251 back in July, where she submitted the latter with a first-round armbar.

Michelle Waterson is a perennial contender in the strawweight division. She is an experienced campaigner with an 18-8 record in her professional career. Waterson is 6-4 in the UFC and has faced the best fighters in the division.

Waterson most recently defeated Angela Hill in a Fight of the Night bonus-earning split-decision victory in September. The win marked the end of a two-fight losing skid for Karate Hottie, who suffered back-to-back decision losses to former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Carla Esparza. Waterson has won four of her last six fights inside the Octagon.

UFC 257 is rumored to be headlined by a high-profile lightweight rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. However, the promotion is yet to make an official announcement.