Amanda Serrano bulldozes Heather Hardy; retains world titles in lopsided unanimous decision at #PaulDiaz

Undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano put on a dominant performance against Heather Hardy.

Having fought last in February this year, Amanda Serrano returned to the squared circle against Heather Hardy to defend her undisputed featherweight titles in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event. Interestingly, the two previously fought each other in the past back in 2019 when Hardy lost her WBO featherweight title to Serrano at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Despite getting an opportunity to become the undisputed featherweight champion at the age of 41, Heather Hardy's fate wasn't too different from that of her first fight against Amanda Serrano. Serrano looked comfortable inside the ring from the very first round and was finding a lot of success landing body shots. As the rounds went by, 'The Real Deal' took over the fight and had her way with her opponent.

However, despite being on the back foot and struggling to land a lot of her shots, Heather Hardy remained steadfast. Hardy endured a lot of damage as the fight proceeded and even got a big cut on her forehead in the ninth round of the fight but managed to stay on her feet and not get dropped.

NoSmokeSport @NoSmokeSport Amanda Serrano defeats Heather Hardy via Unanimous Decision



Valiant effort from Hardy in a war! pic.twitter.com/SEHB3zvbsp Amanda Serrano defeats Heather Hardy via Unanimous DecisionValiant effort from Hardy in a war! #PaulDiaz

At the end of a one-sided affair, 'The Real Deal' won the bout via unanimous decision and defended her undisputed featherweight championship with the scorecards reading 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now