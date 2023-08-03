Amanda Serrano MMA: All you need to know about PFL's 'super fight' division and other details of her contract

Undisputed women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano has recently signed an exclusive contract with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

With a boxing record of 44-2-1, including 30 victories via knockout, Serrano has established herself as one of the most dominant forces in the sport. She most recently defeated Erika Cruz by unanimous decision in a featherweight title bout in February.

'The Real Deal' has also ventured into professional MMA, amassing a record of 2-0-1. The 34-year-old Puerto Rican achieved a first-round submission victory against Valentina Garcia in June 2021.

Amanda Serrano is set to make her mark in the new PFL PPV super fight division. This division features prominent figures such as Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou, and Kayla Harrison, and aims to revolutionize the sport of mixed martial arts by providing a 50% revenue split for fighters.

PFL will maintain its traditional weight classes within the super fight division, allowing fighters to compete at their respective weight categories. The division's roster will comprise a mix of the promotion's top-ranked athletes and notable figures from pop culture and entertainment, like Jake Paul.

The PPV super fight division will partner with ESPN for national broadcast in the United States until 2023, while DAZN will carry events internationally.

What did Amanda Serrano have to say about her PFL contract?

Amanda Serrano expressed her enthusiasm for joining the PFL in a press release after the announcement on Wednesday, highlighting the promotion's format and dedication to promoting gender equality:

"I joined the PFL PPV super fight division because of their revolutionary format that empowers fighters like never before. The PFL’s commitment to promoting high-profile, pay-per-view events with some of the biggest MMA stars in the world showcases an incredible opportunity to elevate my career to new heights and prove my ability beyond just the ring."

She added:

"I may be known for boxing, but I’ve always loved and trained in MMA and jiu-jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent. The league’s commitment to gender equality, providing equal opportunities and recognition of female fighters, is also a driving force behind my decision. I can’t wait to step back into the cage and deliver thrilling performances and unforgettable moments for fans around the world."