Amanda Serrano MMA: Has the boxing champion competed in the cage before PFL signing?

Boxing champion Amanda Serrano has several accolades to her name. ‘The Real Deal’ is the only female boxer to win world titles in four separate weight classes. She is also a Guinness World Record holder for being the only female fighter to win nine titles across seven weight classes.

The reigning WBO, WBC, IBO, and WBA featherweight champion is now set to extend her dominance in the world of MMA after inking a deal with Professional Fighters League [PFL]. Fans are sure to wonder if she really has any experience competing in MMA. Read on to find out.

Amanda Serrano has competed in the regional MMA circuit in the past. The 34-year-old is 2-0-1 [W-L-D] as a professional MMA fighter. Having made her debut with a draw against Corina Herrera on April 13, 2018, the boxing great won her next two fights against Erendira Ordonez and Valentina Garcia by submission.

Serrano’s journey toward MMA started way back in 2015 when she was introduced to MMA fighters Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm on a movie set. Amanda Serrano incorporated kicks and other aspects of MMA in her training and prepared for her eventual transition in silence.

Payment disparity between male and female boxers was one of the main reasons for ‘The Real Deal’ to consider the transition. However, the prospect of being the first Puerto Rican female UFC fighter motivated her more.

Amanda Serrano elaborates on her decision to choose PFL for her MMA return

Amanda Serrano has signed the contract to compete as a mixed martial artist in the PFL. She is set to compete in the ‘Super Fight Division’ of the organization and will exclusively perform in the promotion’s pay-per-view events. Kayla Harrison, Jake Paul, and Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou are other fighters in the same division.

‘The Real Deal’ elaborated on her decision to choose PFL over other organizations for her MMA comeback in a press release. She explained:

“I joined the PFL PPV ‘Super Fight Division’ because of their revolutionary format that empowers fighters like never before. The PFL’s commitment to promoting high-profile, pay-per-view events with some of the biggest MMA stars in the world showcases an incredible opportunity to elevate my career to new heights and prove my ability beyond just the ring.”

The biggest MMA star in PFL’s ‘Super Fight Division,’ Francis Ngannou is locked in to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a crossover boxing match later this year. As a result, the PFL PPV schedule will most likely kickstart in 2024.