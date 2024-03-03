Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke: Full card results

The highly anticipated boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke, scheduled for March 2 in Puerto Rico, was canceled due to a last-minute eye injury sustained by Serrano. However, the undercard went ahead, delivering a mix of exciting victories, close decisions, and surprising results.

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Despite the main event's cancellation, the night wasn't a complete washout for boxing fans. YouTube star Jake Paul secured a first-round TKO against professional boxer Ryan Bourland. The 27-year-old Paul wasted no time, utilizing jabs and right hands to overwhelm the 35-year-old Bourland, who entered the fight with a respectable 17-2 record.

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke was canceled due to Serrano sustaining an eye injury.

WBO president Francisco Valcarcel confirmed that Serrano will not be stripped of her title despite the cancellation.

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Johnathan Gonzalez successfully defended his WBO junior flyweight title with a narrow unanimous decision win over Rene Santiago. Despite showing some ring rust after a long layoff, Gonzalez's consistent pressure secured him the victory on the judges' scorecards.

Gonzalez won by scores of 117-11, 116-112 and 115-113.

Wanna Walton vs. Joshua Torres

Jaron Walton, a rising teen actor known for his roles in popular series like Euphoria, fought to a four-round majority draw in his second professional boxing match. Despite throwing more punches, Walton admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the atmosphere, leading to a less-than-stellar performance.

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla

Krystal Rosado, a local Puerto Rican fighter, emerged victorious in a competitive four-rounder against Gloria Munguilla. The fight showcased both fighters' strengths, with Rosado landing the harder punches and Munguilla displaying commendable determination despite a significant age difference. Ultimately, Rosado secured the win by a split decision.

Judges scored the card 38-38, 40-36, 40-36, a majority decision for Rosado.