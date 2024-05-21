American phenom Kade Ruotolo says he and twin brother Tye were “the first generation to be bred into jiu-jitsu”

Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother Tye may be only 21 years old, but the pair have been representing the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu far longer than the majority of its community. The brothers were often referred to as the first "child stars" of the sport when they started their respective careers.

They eventually became bona fide superstars by the turn of the 2020s. Kade now reigns as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, while Tye is the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

This level of success, though, was developed the moment they stepped on the mats.

In an interview on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast, Kade Ruotolo said he and his twin brother were part of the first generation of grapplers who were practically raised inside BJJ schools.

"Jiu-jitsu was still very small and even people in jiu-jitsu were more like MMA fighters trying to learn jiu-jitsu. There still wasn't that generation of kids who were born on the mats and raised on the mats. My brother and I, alongside some other kids, were the first generation to be bred into jiu-jitsu," said Kade.

The brothers eventually took to the sport with as natural fluidity as possible and became some of its best ambassadors.

Outside of ONE Championship, Kade holds world titles in ADCC, Who's Number One, and EBI Combat Jiu-Jitsu.

Tye, meanwhile, is an IBJJF world champion and has two world titles under Who's Number One.

Kade Ruotolo fired up to make highly anticipated MMA debut

Kade Ruotolo already made his mark in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wants to take his talents to the multi-faceted landscape of mixed martial arts.

The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will make his MMA debut against American standout Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Ahead of his Bangkok fight against Cooper, Ruotolo told Talk-Jitsu Podcast:

"Besides having love for it, it's just wanting to just [dip] my toes. The main thing was I just wanted to get it done before ADCC, because I know I have to lock in for that. So I wouldn't be able to [do] that til later this year, the MMA debut. So I was like, you know what, let's get it done."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Kade's entire interview below: