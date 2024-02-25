American phenom Mikey Musumeci “can only imagine the growth potential” working with BJJ legend Rubens Cobrinha Charles

After having trained alongside BJJ icon Rubens Cobrinha Charles, reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci believes there is no telling how far he can go.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is already known for being one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world today. With five IBJJF world championships and 26 pounds of ONE gold to prove it, one could argue that Musumeci has nothing left to prove on the mat. However, that isn’t stopping him from evolving his game with the help of one of the best grapplers of all time.

“Training with the best 145 lber in the world @kennedy_jiujitsu!!!! We both have many goals and plans this year, and I’m so blessed to have such an amazing team of people in my life to help me work toward these goals and to help me grow! I had the opportunity to train and learn from many people, but I never in my life (23 years training) has a coach as attentive as professor @cobrinhacharles,” Musumeci wrote in his Instagram stories.

“Constantly making instant adjustments to Kennedy and my game as we trained! It’s scary how much he helped us improve from these trainings! I can only imagine the growth potential for us in the future! Let’s do this!!!!!”

Mikey Musumeci has looked unbeatable in his run with ONE

Since signing with the promotion in 2022, Mikey Musumeci has yet to suffer a defeat inside the circle. After making a statement against Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari in his ONE debut, he went on to claim the inaugural flyweight submission grappling title with a decision victory over Brazilian standout Cleber Sousa.

Since then, he’s earned wins over Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF champion Osamah Almwarwai, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

In his most recent outing, he bested former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki, dispatching the Japanese legend with his own move, the Aoki Lock.

What’s next for Musumeci? He is only 27, and over time he is sure to enthrall us by unlocking higher levels of dedication to his craft.