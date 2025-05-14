Amid Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall delays, Hall of Famer proposes sly way UFC could force the fight 

UFC Hall of Famer and former title challenger Chael Sonnen recently proposed a way the UFC could force a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Jones is the undisputed heavyweight champion, whereas Aspinall holds the interim strap.

Jones hasn't shown much interest in fighting the Englishman, but UFC CEO Dana White believes a fight between the two will happen. According to Sonnen, the UFC should force a fight between the pair by stripping the fighter of their belt who is holding off the fight.

Sonnen, who faced Jones in a fight for the light heavyweight title, asserted the UFC believes it still has the situation under control. He said:

"Jones won't let a mythical argument go on that he couldn't beat Daniel Cormier at heavyweight, and we're supposed to believe that he is going to stand down to a 20-something Brit wearing an interim belt. I find that very hard to believe. I feel that the information that we think that we have as it pertains to Jon Jones and Aspinall is wrong.

"The UFC has a massive play that they can make, which is to take the undisputed belt off of Jon Jones, or if Aspinall was holding things up, they could take the interim belt off of Tom."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:01):

Tom Aspinall talks about Jon Jones ducking a fight with him

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is waiting for his fight with Jon Jones to be announced. The Englishman has already defended his interim title and now wants to get his hands on undisputed gold. Speaking on High Performance, Aspinall said:

''When you put him in there with, and I’m not trying to blow my own trumpet, but I’m literally the most dangerous guy in the UFC if you look at the stats. When you put him in with a guy of my size who has them credentials at this stage in his career, I think Jon’s a smart guy and realizes that, so he wants to be compensated financially for it.

"I’m well bored of [the Jones conversation]. I’ve had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on to something else.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (2:29):

