Amir Khan ready to start comeback trail at ONE Fight Night 14: “Don’t count me out”

Former ONE lightweight MMA world title challenger Amir Khan has a chance to kill two birds with one stone at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, September 29.

The Singaporean martial artist meets Eduard Folayang inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a pivotal match that could see either man gain a significant win to kickstart their respective careers.

For the Evolve MMA affiliate, however, this fight against the Lions Nation MMA architect is more than just an opportunity for him to get back on track.

Having come up short against ‘Landslide’ inside the Mall of Asia Arena at ONE: Conquest of Champions, the Singaporean Muay Thai champion is fired up to gain some redemption and remind the world that he’s yet to hit his peak.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Amir Khan said:

“People have been asking me if I’m retired. To let everyone know, I’m 28, I’m still young, don’t count me out.”

Due to several factors, the Singaporean talent hasn't quite had a positive run in his career since his world title loss to Folayang in November 2018.

However, he has kept himself in the right frame of mind for this camp in an attempt to dish out another typical performance in front of his hometown crowd.

As a well-rounded fighter who packs killer submissions and a devastating stand-up arsenal, the 28-year-old has what it takes to get the better of Folayang, who is very much in need of a victory.

The ex-Team Lakay representative has been a shadow of his former self, picking up only two wins in his last nine outings at ONE Championship.

Still, the former divisional king is a proper test for Amir Khan, and with so much on the line, fans can expect nothing but a vintage performance from these two when they meet at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, September 29.