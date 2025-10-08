"An absolute champion" - Yuya Wakamatsu recognizes Joshua Pacio as a formidable opponent

Japanese MMA megastar Yuya Wakamatsu isn't taking his upcoming challenge lightly, and he knows exactly what kind of fighter stands across from him in his hotly anticipated return.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion will defend his title against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 173, which emanates live from the iconic Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Ahead of the high-stakes showdown, Wakamatsu shared his assessment of the Filipino champion during an interview on his official YouTube channel (@YuyaWakamatsu0209).

"I agree [that he's a good fighter]. He has a very good style, an absolute champion. And in his last fight, he beat Jarred Brooks the last time. So, he's, of course, a tough opponent to beat. My impression of him is that he's a formidable opponent," Yuya Wakamatsu shared.

Pacio's shot at 'Little Piranha's' 26 pounds of gold comes after one of his most ferocious displays inside the Circle at ONE 171: Qatar. The Lions Nation MMA representative secured a stunning second-round TKO over former kingpin Jarred Brooks in their trilogy matchup. He now leads their rivalry at 2-1.

As for Wakamatsu, he steps back onto the global stage after exacting revenge over ex-flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes to claim the vacant crown at ONE 172 in March this year.

Watch Yuya Wakamatsu's full interview on his YouTube channel below:

Joshua Pacio praises Yuya Wakamatsu ahead of ONE 173 showdown

Joshua Pacio has witnessed Yuya Wakamatsu's rise from a largely unknown MMA fighter to the very best flyweight MMA fighter in ONE. And the Filipino warrior has nothing but respect for 'Little Piranha's' unwavering determination over the years.

At the official ONE 173 press conference last month, the 29-year-old had this to say on Wakamatsu's road to gold, hinting that he wouldn't have it easy against the defending world champion.

"I've seen Wakamatsu. He's, you know, the very first time that he entered ONE Championship, and I respected him a lot. I've seen how he worked hard and got the championship belt," Pacio noted.

Fight fans eager to catch ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri live and in person can follow this link. Meanwhile, how-to-watch details are available at watch.onefc.com.

