Superbon vs Masaaki Noiri world title unification war headlines ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16

After months of build-up, Superbon and Masaaki Noiri's ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown is now signed and sealed. The kickboxing icons' five-round world championship tiff will headline ONE Championship's blockbuster return to Japan, ONE 173, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.

The world's largest martial arts organization unveiled this bout during the official press conference in the Japanese capital city yesterday.

Masaaki Noiri seeks his third straight win on the global stage in what could be a career-defining moment for him.

After a slow start to life in ONE Championship with back-to-back defeats to Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and China's Liu Mengyang, the fighting pride of Team Vasileus reminded the world why he deserves a spot in the most stacked division in all of combat sports this year.

The 32-year-old dished out a vintage performance to see off Iraqi powerhouse Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January via a leg kick KO in the second round—a performance that booked him a shot at the interim crown.

He made the most of his world title opportunity at ONE 172 inside the majestic Saitama Super Arena this past March.

Noiri overcame Tawanchai's early flurry and ended the Thai's hunt for two-sport glory with an impressive TKO in the third round, much to the joy of the fans inside the sold-out venue in "The Land of the Rising Sun."

With that stellar highlight-reel finish, Noiri not only earned himself a US$50,000 performance bonus and the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title but also a priceless ticket to square off against the dominant divisional king, which is now locked in as the headline attraction for ONE 173 in Tokyo on Nov. 16.

Superbon is out to remind the world why he's the best against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173

Though Superbon was fully impressed by Masaaki Noiri's statement finish of Tawanchai—a man whom he's failed to beat on two occasions under the ONE spotlight—the divisional king is out to remind the Japanese kickboxer why there's only one true featherweight kickboxing world champion come ONE 173.

The Superbon Training Camp head honcho always turns up on fight night with his weapons ready to cause mayhem.

He has put the likes of Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan to sleep in the Circle, and he'll make sure his arsenal is more than ready to hang with Masaaki Noiri in Tokyo.

His speed, fight IQ, and experience will give him plenty of advantage over the Team Vasileus star on paper. However, Noiri looks to have his flaws covered based on his past two victorious outings.

Still, with the right game plan, there's every chance Superbon could leave the Ariake Arena with his hand raised. Otherwise, it could be one of the most memorable nights of Masaaki Noiri's career at ONE 173.

More fights will be unveiled in the coming months. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates.

