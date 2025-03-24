  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "A proper lovely bloke" - Liam Harrison has all the love for Masaaki Noiri's stunning interim title win over Tawanchai at ONE 172

"A proper lovely bloke" - Liam Harrison has all the love for Masaaki Noiri's stunning interim title win over Tawanchai at ONE 172

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 24, 2025 14:34 GMT
Masaaki Noiri (left) Tawanchai (right) (inset: Liam Harrison) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right) (inset: Liam Harrison) [Photos via ONE Championship]

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri recorded an incredible victory at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The result has decorated British striker Liam Harrison singing his praises.

Ad

Taking to his X account, Harrison congratulated Noiri on winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in his own unique way, referencing his TKO defeat due to a cut when they crossed paths in the quarterfinals of the 65kg Slam Tournament at Glory 8: Tokyo in May 2013.

'Hitman' wrote:

"Happy Noiri won... hes a proper lovely bloke and a good guy...even tho he made me need plastic surgery on my eye when we fought 🤣"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

With an opportunity to face reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in a unification bout over the undisputed 155-pound kickboxing crown at a later date, the Team Vasileus product delivered a shocking TKO of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai to win the interim crown.

It was a masterclass of epic proportions from the orthodox-stanced Noiri, as a well-timed lead left hook dropped Tawanchai late in the third round before soon swarming him to secure the stopage victory.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri delivers on his promise of a knockout win

Masaaki Noiri was determined to live up to his reputation as a finisher by ending Tawanchai's dreams of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion via knockout.

Ahead of ONE 172, the former two-division K-1 kickboxing champion declared in an interview with ONE:

"That's the case for every fight, but my style is always to aim for the knockout. Since this fight has five rounds, I can use all five rounds to go for the finish, or I can go for the KO right from the start."

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी