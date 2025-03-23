ONE 172 results: Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri

With dreams of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai returned to martial arts’ biggest global stage for a showdown with former two-division K-1 king Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang—the winner leaving as the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Let's take a look at what transpired when they both met at ONE 172:

Round 1: Things got off to a bit of a slow start with Noiri pressuring Tawanchai early. Tawanchai looked to punish the former K-1 titleholder with a series of kicks to the lead leg and body. Tawanchai connects with a push kick that sits Noiri down. Noiri gets up and fires one right back, but it doesn’t have nearly as much sting on it. However, Noiri does land with a snapping calf kick. Tawanchai throws a body kick and puts a sneaky left hand behind it.

Noiri is staying in close, but it’s Tawanchai who’s landing the more significant shots despite being backed up against the ropes.

Round 2: Tawanchai opens up round two with a head kick that Noiri blocks. Tawanchai utilizes the push kick and Noiri backs him into a corner once again. Tawanchai throws a combination and circles out, getting back into the center of the ring. Tawanchai is piecing up Noiri and appears to have no respect for what Noiri is throwing back at him. Tawanchai lands another left kick-left hand combination.

Tawanchai is shifting gears and Noiri tries to answer, landing a left land near the ropes. Tawanchai lands a punishing kick on the body and follows it up with a three-punch combination. Noiri throws a leg kick but eats another shot to the body. Just before the bell, Noiri connected with his biggest punch of the fight so far, dropping a left bomb on the chin of Tawanchai.

Round 3: Noiri once again closes in, but he eats a combination from Tawanchai. Noiri lands a right hand and then rips to the body of Tawanchai as the Muay Thai titleholder tries to circle out. Tawanchai connects with a body kick. Noiri follows it up with a left to the body followed by a vicious left to the chin that puts Tawanchai on the mat with 90 seconds to go.

Tawanchai is hurt, but he answers the count. Noiri unloads a flurry of strikes against the ropes and Tawanchai has no answer for it. After a few moments, the referee steps in and brings a stop to the bout, sending the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

ONE 176 - Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri Official Result

Following the official announcement, Masaaki Noiri was joined in the ring by his wife and two children. Understandably emotional, Noiri thanked ONE CEO Chatri Sityodong for the opportunity and his opponent, Tawanchai, during the post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson.

As for the finish, Noiri put it simply—he saw his chance to end the fight and he took it.

Not only did that decision earn him 26 pounds of gold, but it also scored him a $50,000 bonus from the ONE CEO.

Official Result: Masaaki Noiri defeated Tawanchai via TKO (strikes) at 1:55 of round three (ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship)

