Superbon praises interim featherweight kickboxing king Masaaki Noiri’s meteoric rise: “He's already that good”

As far as Superbon is concerned, Masaaki Noiri's massive upset win over Tawanchai PK Saenchai had nothing to do with luck.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion acknowledged that the Japanese warrior persevered to buck a rough 0-2 start in ONE Championship.

After overcoming his demons, Noiri showed what he's really made of by doing the unthinkable and knocking out the sensational Tawanchai at ONE 172 to claim the interim featherweight kickboxing crown.

In a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive, Superbon gave the Team Vasileus star the recognition and respect he deserves:

"No, I think he's already that good, because he's a K1 champion before, and he's a big star in Japan. On this level, all the fighters are good; it's not easy to fight and it's not easy to be the champion, and it's not easy to be here in ONE Championship."

While Superbon says Noiri deserves to enjoy his career-defining victory, he knows they must settle business soon in an inevitable world title unification.

The Superbon Training Camp founder is making sure there's no stone left unturned and is already preparing for war despite not having an official date yet.

One thing's for sure, Superbon won't be making the fatal mistake of underestimating the giant-slayer Noiri.

Superbon says he won't play into Masaaki Noiri's strengths

Being the astute student of the game that he is, Superbon has already dissected Masaaki Noiri's tendencies and best weapons.

The 34-year-old Thai megastar took note of the interim king's incredible punch combinations, which he sets up through crippling calf kicks.

The featherweight kickboxing world champion told Sportskeeda MMA:

"How do I fight Noiri? [There are] Many ways to fight Noiri. I think with Noiri, I can not fight with boxing. I'm not going to fight boxing with him, because I think he's going to be better at boxing than me."

