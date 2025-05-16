“I'm not going to fight boxing with him” - Superbon says he already has a plan to shut down Japanese star Masaaki Noiri

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon vowed to stay technical and not engage in an all-out brawl in his inevitable showdown with Masaaki Noiri.

The Japanese superstar claimed the interim featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE 172 last March after shocking the world by knocking out Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

While the date hasn't been set yet, there's already massive hype for this imminent world title unification bout at 155 pounds.

Superbon, who's one of the most cerebral tacticians in the game, says he already mapped out a path of victory against the hard-hitting interim champ.

For starters, the 34-year-old striking maestro promises not to commit the same mistakes that Tawanchai did, which led to one of the biggest upsets of the year.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said in a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive:

"How do I fight Noiri? [There are] Many ways to fight Noiri. I think with Noiri, I can not fight with boxing. I'm not going to fight boxing with him, because I think he's going to be better at boxing than me."

Noiri masterfully cracked Tawanchai over and over again with crippling calf kicks in their showdown. Perhaps this lower-body assault forced the featherweight Muay Thai world champion to recklessly force his way in. As we know by now, he fell to Noiri's trap and paid the price with his consciousness.

Superbon says he's been preparing for Masaaki Noiri since he won the belt

Admittedly, Superbon expected Tawanchai to breeze through Noiri and was anticipating a trilogy with his compatriot.

Once the Team Vasileus star spoiled the party, he immediately went back to the gym and prepared for his next opponent.

The featherweight kickboxing world titleholder told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, of course, I got to fight him, right? Because, like, he has the interim belt. Also for me, I'm preparing to fight him already because I have to fight him anywhere, so I'm starting to train and I'll be ready for a fight."

