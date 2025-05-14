"Able to beat anyone" - Nong-O predicts dominant win for Superbon in looming unification title war vs Masaaki Noiri

Former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama thinks that reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon could run through anyone pitted against him.

Ad

Nong-O witnesses Superbon's elite striking skills almost every day at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, where they train together alongside other ONE Championship stars.

In his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the 38-year-old veteran contender shared this thought, as he proclaimed:

"Superbon is really good at kickboxing, in my opinion, and I feel like he can face anyone. He will be able to beat anyone in my opinion.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Nong-O's interview here:

Ad

Superbon is likely to face ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri after scoring that massive upset against Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saechai in the co-headliner of ONE 172 last March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Meanwhile, Nong-O athlete is coming off a revenge win over Kongthoranee last May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 with a convincing unanimous decision nod from the judges to earn his first victory in the flyweight division.

Ad

Nong-O sees no problem facing good friends Rodtang and Superlek in the flyweight Muay Thai division

Now that he has established himself in the flyweight division with his latest triumph, the Evolve MMA and Superbon Training Camp representative said that he doesn't see any problem facing his good friends Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 once they cross paths in the division.

Ad

In his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, he said that they will fulfill their duties as professionals inside the ring and face each other if needed:

"Well, I don't think it would be a problem. We all know that we go out, play football together, but when it comes to the ring, we are all professionals, and we will do our job. So I don't think there would be any challenges."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.