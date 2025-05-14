“Superbon will walk through him” - Johan Ghazali confident Thai megastar dominates Masaaki Noiri in impending unification war

Johan Ghazali is confident that Superbon will make easy work of Masaaki Noiri.

Returning to the ring at ONE 172 in Japan, Noiri shocked the world with a third-round knockout of Tawanchai inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

The victory not only stunned fight fans around the world, but it also set the stage for a title unification clash between Noiri and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king, Superbon.

But despite his brilliant beatdown of Tawanchai, very few are giving Noiri a chance to turn his interim title into undisputed gold against Superbon.

That includes 18-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali, who thinks Superbon will make light work of the former two-division K-1 champion.

"One that excites me, of course, is Superbon and Noiri," Ghazli told the South China Morning Post. "I want to see that and see how that goes down, but I honestly think that Superbon will walk through him."

Johan Ghazali looks for his 26th career win at ONE Fight Night 32

Though we don't have a date for Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri, we do know when Johan Ghazali will be back inside the ring.

On Friday, June 6, 'JoJo' returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a clash with the always dangerous Diego Paez.

Ghazali will look to bounce back after coming up short in a three-round war with Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Overall, Ghazali is 6-2 under the ONE Championship banner, kickstarting his promotional run with five straight wins—four of them by KO. However, he's since dropped two of his last three, with his latest coming at the hands of another young rising star in Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 earlier this year.

Will 'JoJo' get back to his winning ways inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Paez collect his first victory on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.

