“We have seen him” - Nong-O says Superbon is already familiar with how interim champ Masaaki Noiri operates

Nong-O Hama is confident his close friend and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, has the tools to get the job done against his next opponent.
Superbon is hard at work, training for a potential world title unification showdown with recently crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan.
Noiri scored a third-round technical knockout victory over Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing gold.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nong-O said Superbon knows how to deal with Masaaki Noiri.
The legendary Muay Thai fighter said:
"No, Noiri has come to train with Superbon before. We have seen him, he has seen Superbon, and I think if they are to face each other, then he would have to already prepare the game plan to counter Superbon’s game."
Needless to say, fans eagerly await news of Superbon's highly anticipated clash with Masaaki Noiri, which is expected to come sometime later this year.
Superbon itching to return to the ONE Championship ring: "I hope I'll get to fight soon"
Already hard at work at Superbon Training Camp, reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon of Thailand says he simply can't wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring. That's because he wants to get back in the win column for his team.
Superbon told ONE Championship:
"I hope I'll get to fight soon because I’m the only athlete in the gym who is still in the losing column. Everyone else has won."
