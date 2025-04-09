“I’m preparing myself already” - Superbon says he’s back in the lab for inevitable world title unification bout with Masaaki Noiri

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is wasting no time as he prepares for what is likely his next big challenge - a world title unification bout with interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding this fight, the Thai superstar is already back in training.

When asked about the potential world title clash, Superbon revealed he's taking a proactive approach. He told Nick Atkin's ONE Championship News on YouTube:

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

What's next for Superbon?

The highly anticipated world title unification bout between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri is a striking fan's dream. It pits two of the world's most elite stand-up fighters against each other with the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing gold on the line.

Superbon was elevated to reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion after previous titleholder Chingiz Allazov vacated the belt and announced his retirement from the sport.

This came after Superbon had already reestablished himself among the division's elite.

Meanwhile, Noiri earned his place in the equation when he defeated Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last March to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world title. The Japanese striker's impressive victory immediately set up this potential champion versus champion showdown.

While the world’s largest martial arts organization has yet to officially book the unification clash, the matchup seems inevitable given both men's championship status. If confirmed, the bout could potentially headline a major ONE card in the coming months, giving fans the elite striking collision they've been anticipating since Noiri's impressive interim title victory.

