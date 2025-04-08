“Good work today” - Chingiz Allazov says Roman Kryklia was pure business in frightening finish of Lyndon Knowles

Former featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov gave props to teammate Roman Kryklia for his business-like approach to get the job done in his most recent match.

'Chinga' cornered for the Ukrainian juggernaut as he successfully defended the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He made short work of British challenger Lyndon Knowles, scoring an opening-round knockout victory.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post following ONE Fight Night 30, Allazov gave his thoughts on Kryklia's impressive victory, spotlighting the good work put in by the latter.

He said:

"Today is about Roman and his good job. He’s a good man, and his opponent is the same, good style, so good work today."

Check out what he had to say below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 was the first successful defense of Roman Kryklia of the heavyweight Muay Thai world title, which he won in December 2023. It also maintained his standing as a two-sport world champion, holding the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title as well.

Kryklia's KO of Knowles also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Roman Kryklia looks to stay active following dominant performance at ONE Fight Night 30

Following his dominant performance at ONE Fight Night 30, Roman Kryklia looks to stay active in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. He even expressed readiness to plunge back into action in just a month's turnaround.

He made this known in an interview with ONE Championship's Mitch Chilson inside the ring following his victory, saying:

"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

Prior to ONE Fight Night 30, Kryklia was last in action in December 2023, where he won the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

