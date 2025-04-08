Roman Kryklia says brutal KO of Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 puts him ‘one more step’ closer to greatness

Roman Kryklia is plotting his path to becoming one of the modern-day greats of kickboxing and Muay Thai, and he couldn't have written another chapter more brilliantly than he did at ONE Fight Night 30.

The fighting pride of Champ Belts stayed perfect (7-0) in the world's largest martial arts organization with a sublime first-round finish of Lyndon Knowles in their ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title tussle inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He earned his second-fastest finish inside the Circle via a punishing straight right that instantly sent the British debuting star to the shadow realm 130 seconds into the contest.

At the ONE Fight Night 30 post-event press conference, Kryklia responded to a question about what this triumph means to him.

"This victory means just one more step to [get] up and one more possibility to get some attention from the audience and fans of martial arts. This one is one more step to become [one of the most successful fighters]."

His victory was made sweeter by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who awarded him with a US$50,000 performance bonus. The Ukrainian athlete's overall slate now stands at 51-7.

Roman Kryklia doesn't have anyone in mind for next world title defense

As the reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, Roman Kryklia certainly has a big target on his back. And he's more than ready to fulfill his duty in either division against anyone who dares cross his path.

In the same presser, Kryklia had this to say on what's next and whether he has anyone on his radar locked in for his next assignment under the ONE banner:

"No, I cannot say anyone in particular, but I'm waiting for really good challengers and some really strong opponents for me."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch his emphatic finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card via replay for free.

