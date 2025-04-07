"Cannot say anyone in particular" - Roman Kryklia determined to face all-comers in defense of either one of his world titles

After making quick work of of Lyndon Knowles, Roman Kryklia is looking forward to receiving more challengers in his reign as a double world champion. The ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title match took place on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand

Ad

Kryklia was asked during the post-fight interview if he had any opponent or name in mind that he wanted to call out. But he never mentioned anyone; instead, he just reiterated his readiness to welcome everyone. He said:

"No, I cannot say anyone in particular, but I'm waiting for really good challengers and some relly strong opponents for me."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Ukrainian knockout machine further extended his immaculate run in the world's largest martial arts organization to seven and improved his finish rate to 86 percent following this highlight-reel finish of Knowles.

Kyrklia added Knowles to his pile of victims, who already had the likes of Andrei Stoica, Iraj Azizpour, and Alex Roberts.

Roman Kryklia pointed out the hole in the defense of Lyndon Knowles and capitalized on it to secure the win at ONE Fight Night 30

During the same post-fight interview, the Champ Belts-affiliated athlete also explained that when he found the hole in Knowles' defense, he was sure that the fight wasn't going to last, especially that they were fighting in the four-ounce gloves.

Ad

According to Kryklia, it was only a matter of time before he found the finishing blow, as he claimed:

"Yeah, exactly. When I got him the first time, I understood that it was almost over, because [we were in] small gloves, and I felt that his defense was not perfect, and for me, it was a gift. And I thought that it would be the end soon."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE Fight Night 30 card via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.