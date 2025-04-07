“I’m sorry that I gave him such damage” - Roman Kryklia feels bad after brutally decimating challenger Lyndon Knowles

Two-sport and two-division ONE world champion Roman Kryklia respects every opponent he comes across and never wishes them unnecessary harm.

Ad

The soft-spoken Ukrainian giant once again showed the world the devastating nukes in his hands when he obliterated challenger Lyndon Knowles in just one round in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday.

It was all business for the 6-foot-7 skyscraper, who found an opening early and landed a brutal right hand to finish off the Brit in a violent fashion.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview, Roman Kryklia commended Knowles and expressed concern for his challenger's well-being after being on the receiving end of such a terrifying finish:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"First, I want to say, respect to my opponent, Lyndon Knowles. He came in the ring with me, I want to thank him for this. And I’m sorry that I gave him such damage, but this is our sport. This is Muay Thai."

Ad

After successfully retaining his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai crown and making it look easy against a formidable adversary, there's no question Kryklia is indeed a walking knockout waiting to happen.

The 33-year-old monster is now 7-0 in the world's largest martial arts organization and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Roman Kryklia came out $50,000 richer after ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia did not mess around and went for the jugular as soon as an opportunity opened up.

Ad

The reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing kingpin barely took any damage against Knowles and proved he's not just one of the scariest fighters in the world but also one of the best pound-for-pound.

Ad

ONE Championship rewarded the Ukrainian tower for his handiwork with a well-earned $50,000 bonus for dispatching Lyndon Knowles in what could be a 2025 Knockout of The Year Candidate.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.