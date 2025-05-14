“He could easily seal the winning path” - Superbon says Nong-O was on another level in satisfying win over Kongthoranee

Kickboxing icon and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand says he had no doubt in his mind that his close friend, legend and former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, would take the victory in a tough fight against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai a couple of weeks ago.

Nong-O took home a gutsy three-round unanimous decision over the No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender when the two met in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Speaking to the media backstage at the event after cornering Nong-O, Superbon expressed confidence in his friend.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"Because Nong-O has a lot of experience, he was able to withstand it, like he could easily seal the winning path against Kongthoranee."

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live on May 3rd, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the event on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Superbon can't wait to return to defend his gold: "I hope I'll get to fight soon"

Superbon is expected to unify the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title with newly crowned interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan sometime later this year.

Noiri won the gold with a second-round finish of Tawanchai PK Saenchai last March at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship, setting the stage for a showdown with Superbon.

Superbon told the media:

"I hope I'll get to fight soon because I’m the only athlete in the gym who is still in the losing column. Everyone else has won."

