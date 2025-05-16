“No one is unbeatable” - Prajanchai says Tawanchai loss to Masaaki Noiri speaks about the unpredictability of the fight game 

Prajanchai reacted to Tawanchai's surprising knockout loss against Masaaki Noiri.

On March 23, Tawanchai faced Noiri in the latter's home country of Japan for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Tawanchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, entered the matchup as a sizeable favorite against Noiri, a former two-division K-1 champion.

Noiri defied the odds and secured a shocking third-round knockout win against Tawanchai, sending the Japanese crowd into a frenzy.

Tawanchai's friend and teammate, ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai, reacted to the disappointing result for the Muay Thai king during an interview with Nick Atkin.

Prajanchai was asked if Tawanchai is unbeatable in Muay Thai, leading to the following response:

"I think Muay Thai is a sport - you win, you lose. It's very normal, and you just have to keep improving. And it's all about the timing. You get the better timing, then you get a knockout. So yeah, no one is unbeatable for me."

Tawanchai, a five-time ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, held a promotional kickboxing record of 2-0 before losing against Masaaki Noiri.

Noiri started his ONE tenure with back-to-back losses before bouncing back with wins against Shakir Al-Tekreeti and Tawanchai.

Watch Prajanchai's entire interview with Atkin below:

Prajanchai urges Tawanchai to move on from loss against Masaaki Noiri

At 26 years old, Tawanchai has solidified himself as a massive superstar in Thailand. The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion maintains a bright future, which Prajanchai believes he should focus on.

Prajanchai had this to say while speaking to Sportskeeda:

"For Tawanchai, I know that he overthinks a lot, and before he has experienced a lot of, like, drama, things on the internet. So I try to just support him. Just try to talk about positive things. I told him that it's okay that he lost, and it's okay. If you lose today, it doesn't mean you will lose forever."

Prajanchai has been in a similar position to Tawanchai. In May 2022, Prajanchai suffered an unexpected third-round knockout loss against Joseph Lasiri for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai hasn't lost since facing Lasiri, winning four Muay Thai fights and two kickboxing bouts to become a two-sport world champion at strawweight.

