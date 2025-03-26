"The eyes look so worried" - Fans sympathize with Prajanchai after watching close friend Tawanchai fall to Masaaki Noiri

ONE Championship fans could not help but feel for ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai after watching him experience a rollercoaster of emotions at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

The two-sport king was present at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, to cheer on close friend and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in his bid to win the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship over Masaaki Noiri.

Instead of a glorious celebration, he witnessed the 25-year-old suffer a third-round TKO defeat to Noiri, which nearly had Prajanchai in tears, as ONE shared in an Instagram video.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans sympathized with Prajanchai in the comments section, writing:

"Comeback stronger my hero @tawanchay_pk ❤️🇹🇭 "

"The eyes look so worried about the younger brother."

"Tawanchai 💔💔❤️ he'll be back stronger."

"I paused the YT live when this happened cause I couldn't watch! ☹️🙈"

"I feel you Prajanchai, heart beating & so sad. Come back stronger with better skill kickboxing warrior @tawanchay_pk 🙏🙏🙏❤️"

Ad

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Prajanchai set for high-stakes rematch following Jonathan Di Bella's win at ONE 172

Following Tawanchai's heartbreaking defeat, Prajanchai could be the next one from the famed PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym to step inside the circle following Jonathan Di Bella's victory at ONE 172.

Ad

The Italian-Canadian captured the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship over the great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via unanimous decision. He is set to have a unification bout with Prajanchai some time soon.

The two-sport king owns a victory over Di Bella in June 2024 over the then-vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship. However, if Di Bella's showing against Sam-A is any indication, Prajanchai might be in for an unpleasant night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.