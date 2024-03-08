Real recognize real, and Islam Makhachev certainly knows that three-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is not someone you want to mess with.

The UFC Lightweight world champion, who’s currently no.1 in the pound-for-pound rankings, gave his fellow Russian warrior a glaring compliment. The Dagestani standout called Malykhin “the most dangerous guy on the planet” in a recent Instagram story.

Word of Makhachev's compliment soon reached Malykhin, who was extremely honored to get the stamp of approval from one of the best in the world.

‘Sladkiy’ shared in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“It’s very inspiring to hear that,” said Malykhin. “Islam is the pound-for-pound number-one fighter. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I used to watch Khabib’s fights, too. To see that, it’s an amazing sign of respect.”

Anatoly Malykhin’s unprecedented rise is indeed one of the best feel-good stories in MMA. The Russian destroyer went from being a relatively unknown fighter to a global superstar through sheer hard work and dedication.

The 36-year-old knockout artist’s body of work speaks for itself, owning an undefeated 14-0 record along with an astonishing 100 percent finishing rate. No other fighter in a major promotion has held three world titles in three divisions at the same time.

Islam Makhachev is right. Anatoly Malykhin is danger personified, and he may just be the Baddest Man on the Planet right now.

Anatoly Malykhin looking forward to his debut fight in America

ONE Championship is scheduled to return to America with two confirmed shows in the latter half of 2024. ONE Fight Night 26 will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6, followed by ONE Fight Night 28 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 8.

Given his status as one of the biggest stars in the promotion right now, Anatoly Malykhin wants to be a part of those high-profile events.

“I am made for the American public,” Malykhin told Sports Illustrated. “They love great knockouts and great stand-up fighting, and that is what I do. My goal is to fight on one of those cards in America.”