“I am made for the American public” - Triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin confident US audiences will love his style

After making history as ONE Championship’s first-ever three-division world champion, Anatoly Malykhin hopes to compete at one of the promotion’s upcoming U.S. events.

Already sitting as the reigning heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion, the Russian juggernaut stepped into the main event spotlight at ONE 166 in Qatar for a showdown with middleweight MMA titleholder Reinier de Ridder. Already ending de Ridder’s 16-fight win streak more than a year ago, Malykhin aimed to strip ‘The Dutch Knight’ of the last belt in his collection.

‘Sladkiy’ did exactly that, scoring another TKO victory against de Ridder, adding a third world title to his collection.

Establishing himself as one of the most exciting fighters in all of heavyweight MMA, Anatoly Malykhin hopes to take his show on the road when ONE Championship returns to North America this fall.

“I am made for the American public,” Malykhin said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “They love great knockouts and great stand-up fighting, and that is what I do. My goal is to fight on one of those cards in America.”

ONE Championship books two events for its U.S. return

After its critically acclaimed U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, ONE Championship is headed back to the States for two events. The first will be on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, for ONE Fight Night 26, followed by November 8 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, for ONE Fight Night 28.

“We’re thrilled to return to the U.S. to showcase the greatest world champion martial artists in the country’s best cities and sports arenas,” ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a press release. America remains a high-priority market for us as we continue our global expansion, and we can’t wait to get back on-ground to entertain our passionate fanbase in the region with quarterly U.S. events in September 2024 and beyond.”

Do you want to see Anatoly Malykhin defend one of his three world titles when ONE Championship returns to the U.S. later this year?