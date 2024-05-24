An angry Belal Muhammad accuses Leon Edwards' team of giving fighters a bad name: "I literally hate his guts"

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming title fight against Leon Edwards and sounded off on the Englishman's team for giving professional martial artists a bad name. Muhammad accused Edwards of trying to delay their fight and confidently predicted a solid title win against the Englishman.

Muhammad and Edwards are set to clash in their rematch at UFC 304 on July 27 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The two previously faced off at UFC Vegas 21 in March 2021. The fight was ruled a no-contest after Muhammad was unable to continue due to an eye-poke by Edwards in the second round.

Muhammad has been calling for a rematch ever since, and it has been a frustrating wait for him. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Remember The Name' addressed his long wait for a title shot despite having a 10-fight unbeaten streak. He said:

"It was definitely frustrating the whole waiting because I love to fight. I love to be active. I’m always training... For this fight, it took forever to book it."

Muhammad continued:

"I literally hate his guts. He’s making me hate people with a London accent. People with that British accent piss me off. Anytime I hear him, anytime I see him, it just makes me angry, because honestly, this delay, the talking on their end, the narrative they’re trying to push with even his coaches and his brother trying to call for other people – they were literally calling for Gilbert Burns after I beat Gilbert Burns. Their whole team just pisses me off." [H/T MMAJunkie.usatoday.com]

Watch Belal Muhammad's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 304

Belal Muhammad foresees bullying Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC 304 on the Englishman's home turf. In the same interview, Muhammad shared his prediction for the fight and stated that he was expecting a one-sided contest that ended with a finish.

Muhammad is on an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak and is coming off a decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 last May. Since then, the 35-year-old has patiently waited for his title shot. Predicting a strong second-round victory, he said:

"Honestly I think I’m going to rock him really early, and then I’m going to take him down. I could finish him with a TKO, but I’m just going to let him back up... I’m going to get him in a rear-naked choke, probably in the first round, and then right before he’s about to tap, I’m going to let him go... Second round, I’m going to take him down again. I’m going to start hitting him, elbowing him... Then I’m going to finish him in the second round. You can call me ‘Mystic Muhammad."

