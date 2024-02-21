"They know the guy who would’ve said yeah" - Belal Muhammad addresses not being offered Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 300

Belal Muhammad recently expressed his disappointment at not being granted the opportunity to fight Leon Edwards for the title at UFC 300.

UFC CEO Dana White caused a stir when he announced that Alex Pereira would defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the headline bout of the landmark pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13.

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, White addressed the main event, explaining that the decision to match Pereira against Hill was based on timing and seizing the right opportunity after considering various options. He mentioned that Edwards was initially considered as a potential headliner for the event and was willing to face any opponent, but no matchups materialized.

Interestingly, Muhammad's name was conspicuously absent from White's discussion of the 170-pound title fight, leaving 'Remember the Name' puzzled when he found out.

During a recent appearance on The Schmozone with Helen Yee Sports, Muhammad vented his frustration:

"I was never offered that fight for UFC 300. But honestly, when I look at it, I try to get positive with everything, so what did that tell me? Three guys turned it down. They really wanted Leon Edwards at UFC 300, and they know the guy who would’ve said yeah, and it would have been me."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

As per combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, 'Rocky' was presented with three potential opponents by the UFC: Shavkat Rakhmonov, Khamzat Chimaev, and a potential champion vs. champion clash with lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. However, all three fighters turned down the opportunity, likely due to the timing coinciding with the observance of Ramadan during the scheduled date of UFC 300.

'Remember the Name' has been loudly proclaiming his longing for a title shot for quite some time. He firmly believes that he deserves a rematch with 'Rocky', asserting his position as the top contender. The two fighters previously squared off in 2021, but their bout was abruptly halted just 18 seconds into the second round due to an accidental eye poke, rendering Muhammad unable to continue.

Belal Muhammad claps back at Leon Edwards' skepticism on earning a title shot

Despite Belal Muhammad's 10-fight undefeated streak, Leon Edwards downplayed his chances of earning a title shot back in December. 'Rocky' hinted at other potential contenders, indicating his belief that Muhammad shouldn't be viewed as the next in line.

During an interview with MMA Fighting last December, Muhammad voiced his disapproval of Edwards for not acknowledging him as a legitimate contender in the division:

"Honestly, that’s what pisses me off the most about him. That’s what’s making me dislike him the most. Not even the fact that we fought, and he’s the one who committed the foul."

He added:

"I’m on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. You were on a nine-fight unbeaten streak when you were waiting for your title shot and everybody was brushing you off. You know how it feels to get brushed off like that."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

