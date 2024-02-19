Which three opponents Leon Edwards could've accepted for UFC 300 main event? Exploring options after reports claim Belal Muhammad wasn't one of them

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, Dana White lauded welterweight champion Leon Edwards for showing willingness to step up and feature at UFC 300.

White stated that the Brit was presented with three potential matchups for the milestone event, and 'Rocky' was ready to take any of those fights.

However, the UFC CEO conveniently omitted Belal Muhammad's name while discussing the welterweight title fight. In a social media post soon after, MMA reporter The Schmo confirmed that 'Remember the Name' was not among the three potential challengers offered to Edwards.

Expand Tweet

While plans for the welterweight kingpin to headline the historic pay-per-view never came to fruition, let's look at three potential fighters he could've faced at UFC 300.

Strictly going by the rankings, No.3-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov is easily the most deserving candidate other than Muhammad. The Kazakh mixed martial artist is undefeated in MMA, with all his wins coming via finishes.

Furthermore, 'Nomad' is on a six-fight win streak in the UFC and is arguably the division's most exciting fighter.

Another possible fight could have been a champion vs. champion clash against Islam Makhachev at welterweight.

The lightweight champion has on multiple occasions stated his desire to fight for the 170-pound strap, with Edwards, too, having shown his readiness to take on the Dagestani in a previous interview.

Catch Leon Edwards' comments below:

However, since UFC 300 takes place on April 13, shortly after Ramadan, Makhachev probably would not have fit the bill. Unfortunately, the same hurdle would have also negated the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev as a potential opponent.

If rankings and activity were taken out of the equation and the UFC employed a strictly business-driven stance, a grudge match against the former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal might have attracted more pay-per-view buys.

Expand Tweet

Edwards and Masvidal had a backstage scuffle at UFC Fight Night 147 but never got to settle their difference in the octagon.

Leon Edwards responds to Dana White's compliments

Leon Edwards took notice of Dana White's high praises for him at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, and the reigning 170-pound champion made sure to respond.

'Rocky' took to X to reaffirm his readiness to take on anyone put in front of him, writing:

"All work is Easy work!!!"

Expand Tweet

Edwards is 22-3 in his MMA career and has been undefeated since 2016. He holds wins over numerous MMA legends, including Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, and Rafael dos Anjos.