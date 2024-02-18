Dana White announces UFC 300 main event, fans hugely disappointed - "This... kinda sucks"

The highly awaited UFC 300 main event announcement has failed to hit it off with fight fans.

Following UFC 298, Dana White took to X to announce that Alex Pereira would defend his light heavyweight championship against former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. Suffice it to say MMA fans were not happy.

'Sweet Dreams' had vacated the light heavyweight strap after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture last year. Pereira swooped in and claimed the belt with a TKO win over another former champion, Jiri Prochazka, at UFC 295.

Despite there being a decent enough storyline driving the fight, fans were underwhelmed with the announcement, and sure enough, they made their disappointment known in White's comments section.

"What happened to the super fight?"

"I really thought we'd see Khabib [Nurmagomedov] vs. Conor [McGregor]."

"Couldn't get that heavyweight title situated in time, huh?"

"This... kinda sucks."

"ALL THAT WAITING FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT?!?! GRAB THE OIL."

"Fs for everyone who thought it'd be McGregor."

"HILL BOUT GAVE HIM SWEET DREAMS."

"That's not main event 300 worthy Dana."

"Well, this ruined a good night."

Dana White says uncertainties plague UFC 300

Given that fight fans are displeased with the UFC 300 main event announcement, it is worth mentioning that the historic fight card might yet go through reshuffles, or so it seems, per Dana White's claims on a recent podcast.

During a recent segment on the Full Send podcast, the UFC CEO hinted that there were still uncertainties plaguing the milestone event. He said:

"There are so many twists and turns and crazy f*****g shit going on behind the scenes of [UFC] 300, it f*****g unbelievable. Everything that everybody thinks about UFC 300 right now, literally could all change f*****g tomorrow."

