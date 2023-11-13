“His documentary going to be crazy one day” - Footage emerges of Alex Pereira training same combo he KO'd Jiri Prochazka with at UFC 295, fans react

Shortly after Alex Pereira made history by becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion, a video was released that made his victory even more impressive.

Pereira, 36, knocked down former champion Jiri Prochazka with his signature left hook late in the second round before finishing the fight with elbows and ground-and-pound. After the fight, backstage training footage was posted on X, showing Pereira training the exact combination he used to knock out Prochazka.

Fans who were already in awe of the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Famer's performance were even more impressed by the two-division champion's preparation. To many, it reflected similar videos showing Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal drilling finishing moves just minutes before executing them in the octagon.

One X user commented:

"His documentary going to be crazy one day"

However, not all fans were impressed by the training footage, with one commenter writing:

"Breaking News: Pro fighter practices combos"

Despite the mixed reactions to the backstage video, most fans were dazzled by Pereira's title performance and record-breaking accomplishments just 11 fights into his MMA career.

View more fan reactions to Alex Pereira's win below:

Alex Pereira's UFC accomplishments

In just seven UFC fights, Alex Pereira is already a two-division champion with wins over four former or current champions.

After a decorated career in Glory Kickboxing, Pereira transitioned full-time into MMA in 2020 to train under fellow Brazilian Glover Teixeira. Just four fights into his UFC career, Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya for the third time, making him the middleweight champion.

Pereira now holds the record for the fewest fights in the UFC to become champion in the modern era and the quickest to become a UFC two-division champion. With the former kickboxing legend getting inducted into the Glory Hall of Fame prior to UFC 295, he may also become the first fighter to be in both the Glory and UFC Hall of Fame.

