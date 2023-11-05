Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame: A complete list of inductees

Just one week prior to his UFC 295 light heavyweight title fight, Alex Pereira was inducted into the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame.

Now retired from the sport, Pereira's legendary kickboxing career has been cemented as one of the greatest to ever compete. Pereira, 36, is the promotion's former middleweight and light heavyweight champion with notable wins over Israel Adesanya, Yousri Belgaroui, César Almeida and Dustin Jacoby.

Alex Pereira is Glory's most recent member of the Hall of Fame, joining a short list of just three fighters.

Who is in the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame?

Founded in 2012, Glory Kickboxing has quickly become the world's premier kickboxing organization. In its 11-year history, Glory has added three elite strikers to its Hall of Fame, with Alex Pereira being the most recent entry.

Pereira joins Joseph Valtellini and Semmy Schilt as the only three members of the young and growing group. Valtellini was the first member of the exclusive club, becoming the inaugural Hall of Fame member in 2021. Schilt joined him soon thereafter in 2022.

Like Pereira, Schilt also competed in MMA including a brief stint in the UFC. Schilt, however, began in MMA with his first cage fight in 1996 before making his initial walk to the ring in 2002. Schilt also competed in both sports simultaneously, whereas Pereira spent most of his prime in kickboxing before transitioning to MMA later in his career.

However, Pereira undoubtedly has the best overall combat sports career out of the three men. 'Poatan' has the most Glory fights out of the three members of the promotion's Hall of Fame on top of arguably putting together a Hall of Fame MMA career.

The Brazilian has a chance next weekend to become a two-division UFC champion, which would make him the only man to achieve that feat in both MMA and kickboxing. Even if Pereira loses to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, he could still find himself in the UFC Hall of Fame as the former middleweight champion.