"This kid is an absolute stud" - Dana White heaps respect on Leon Edwards for accepting three back-to-back main events 

UFC CEO Dana White has nothing but respect for the current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, White talked about Edwards' desire to fight at the highly anticipated UFC 300.

According to White, 'Rocky' was more than happy to feature on the landmark card and was willing to take on any opponent put in front of him:

''In this business, it's about taking opportunities, headlining UFC 300 with all the buzz and all the energy around it. Let me say this, Leon Edwards had like three opponents throughout this thing. Leon Edwards doesn't say no to anybody.''

White added:

''This kid is an absolute stud. He's had like three opponents thrown at him during UFC 300. Yes, yes, yes, was willing to take on anybody man, kid's an absolute stud. Leon, thank you, much respect.''

Catch Dana White's comments below:

The fights obviously didn't come to fruition since now we have a different main event. Following UFC 298, White took to X to announce that Alex Pereira would defend his light heavyweight championship against former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300.

Catch Dana White's announcement below:

Dana White confirms Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad rematch

Dana White recently confirmed that Leon Edwards will be defending the UFC welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in a rematch.

In March 2021, Edwards squared up against Muhammad in an unfortunate fight at UFC Vegas 21. Following an accidental eye poke during the second round, 'Remember the Name' was unable to continue and a no-contest result was declared.

During an interview with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu for UFC on TNT Sports in January, White was asked about the Edwards–Muhammad matchup. He stated:

"I'll probably announce that next week. Where it's going to be."

While nothing is official yet regarding the bout, the pair will most likely fight sometime this year.