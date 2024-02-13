"Fastest hype train turned into a joke" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev squashes rumors of him fighting at UFC 300

Khamzat Chimaev has not been shy about his desire to fight for a title in his return to the octagon. Despite his plans for a title shot and Ariel Helwani's recent report that he could fight for a belt at UFC 300, the No.9-ranked middleweight recently revealed that he will not fight at the landmark event due to Ramadan.

Speaking with MMA Uncensored, 'Borz' stated:

"I will fight everybody. Leon [Edwards], [Dricus] du Plessis, anyone, but not [during] Ramadan. I think Ramadan [is during] UFC 300. Maybe somebody in Saudi Arabia. I want to fight there. Not fighting in Ramadan anymore."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments on fighting at UFC 300 below:

Fans were not thrilled at Chimaev remaining inactive, voicing their displeasure with the undefeated mixed martial artist. @DanetheMange claimed that he has destroyed his own hype:

"Fastest hype train turned into a joke.. dudes blown so many chances!! Destroyed his own hype without even losing."

@TheBritishFella believes Chimaev won't be active if he becomes the champion:

"As a Khamzat fan, this is why I have more respect for belal because he would fight in ramadan and doesn’t pick his fights. like seriously 🙄 makes me realise if khamzat gets a title he wont be as active"

@TheSama69420 shared a similar sentiment:

"Oh well no title shot then. Remember the rules if you say no you go to the back of the queue. Besides a champion that ca only fight in Saudi so only fights once a year is poison for a division as champion"

@RockyV512 suggested that he is derailing his own career:

"The ufc wants to push Khamzat, and people want to see him fight, but he is doing himself no favors at the rate he has been fighting. Lots of hype and talk. Fans want to see the man fight."

@Samyzzein called out his inconsistent claims:

"How do you call for Du plessi at UFC 300, do an interview with brett Okamoto repeating it and now your saying your not going to fight because of Ramadan. I have been his biggest fan but i am fkn sick of his s**t at this point. The money has ruined him"

Bo Nickal does not believe Khamzat Chimaev deserves a title opportunity

Khamzat Chimaev has angled for a title opportunity for nearly two years, however, he has not been very active during that span. Bo Nickal recently revealed that he doesn't believe the No.9-ranked middleweight is deserving of a title shot in the division.

Speaking on his podcast, Nickals and Dimes, the middleweight prospect stated:

"Dude, they're going to give Khamzat the title shot, for sure, at some point. I don't think that he's going to have to fight again until he gets the title shot. Do I think he deserves that? No, he hasn't fought a single '85er. He's fought less '85ers than me."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (11:45):

Bo Nickal added that Israel Adesanya will likely receive the next middleweight title opportunity. He noted that while Khamzat Chimaev's most recent bout was at middleweight, it came against a welterweight on short notice, as Kamaru Usman stepped in just ten days prior to UFC 294.