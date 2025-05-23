"An inspiration to UK Muay Thai" - Fans laud the influence brothers Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty have on British fighters

Much like the Ruotolo and Estupinan twins, British siblings Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty are steadily capturing the spotlight with their impressive performances under the ONE Championship banner.

The duo was recently featured in the seventh issue of Circle Zero Eight magazine, marking another milestone in their rising popularity.

Jonathan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot, offering a candid glimpse of his interaction with Freddie.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The image was paired with a heartfelt quote from Jonathan reflecting their childhood together:

"He was always the smallest kid in school but had the biggest heart. That told me he was built for it."

This statement from the elder Haggerty resonated deeply with fans and touched hearts in the comment section of the post embedded above:

Comments from Instagram

Freddie has been making waves in the flyweight Muay Thai division, scoring knockout victories in three of his first four appearances under the promotion's banner.

On the other hand, Jonathan has long been a household name in the world's largest martial arts organization, having captured the ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai, and bantamweight kickboxing world titles.

Jonathan Haggerty targets to test Nabil Anane's mettle in ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty may be thriving as the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, but he has his eyes set on a potential showdown with a rising star from a different striking art.

'The General' wishes that he could have the chance of sharing the same stage with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Jonathan revealed his intention in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."

