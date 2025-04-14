"The one to stop Nabil" - Bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll stop Nabil Anane's rampage

Jonathan Haggerty has his sights set on ending Nabil Anane's dominance in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion believes he has the solution to the puzzle that has confounded seven straight opponents, including former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said:

"I believe I'm the one to stop Nabil.

Jonathan Haggerty’s bold declaration comes as Anane's stock continues to soar following his unanimous decision victory over Superlek at ONE 172 in ONE Championship’s return to Japan at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Anane, the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, was utterly dominant against Superlek in the three-round fight.

Operating at full speed, Anane dropped Superlek in the first round and rode that momentum until the final bell.

The stunning upset win extended the towering 6-foot-4 phenom's winning streak to seven fights and cemented his position as one of the biggest threats in ONE Championship.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is coming off a strong world title defense when he retained his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar in February this year.

Though no matchup has been officially announced, Haggerty's challenge adds intrigue to the bantamweight landscape across both Muay Thai and kickboxing rulesets.

Jonathan Haggerty says he won't turn down a fight against Nabil Anane

While he’s confident taking down Nabil Anane, Jonathan Haggerty also lauded the Thai-Algerian phenom’s exploits between the ropes.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said his mobility could become a problem for Anane if they do find themselves facing off against each other. Haggerty said:

"Maybe someone with a bit of movement [could beat him]. Yeah, it'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."

The British superstar made it clear he's open to testing himself against the rising star, regardless of which ruleset would be employed.

With both men holding world championships in the same weight class, a super-fight between Haggerty and Anane would pit technical brilliance against physical advantages in what could be one of ONE Championship's most compelling stylistic matchups.

