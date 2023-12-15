"An old Nazi tactic" - Colby Covington labeling 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson a "p*dophile" leaves fans utterly baffled

Fans have reacted to Colby Covington labeling fellow UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson a "p*dophile".

Covington is set to take on Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship this weekend at UFC 296. On the same card, Stephen Thompson will go up against Shavkat Rakhmonov. Despite not being his opponent, 'Wonderboy' found himself in Covington's firing line but responded graciously as he always does.

In his true outspoken nature, Colby Covington called Stephen Wonderboy a p*dophile and said:

"Hey, I got to be honest. Stephen shouldn't be on the top 10 list, he shouldn't be on the pound-for-pound list but he should be on the list that all the community knows about. I'm not saying he's a p*dophile but man, he checks all the boxes."

The always-polite Thompson laughed off Covington's comments and didn't seem too bothered. Reacting to the comments made by Colby Covington, fans seemed to have been left baffled. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Going after fighters everyone likes, he learned nothing from the Ian Garry situation."

"A old Nazi tactic. Look it up"

"He's really reaching to find something to hate about Wonderboy."

Stephen Thompson gives his prediction for Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

Going into the highly anticipated UFC welterweight championship between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, a lot has been said about which fighter has the upper hand stylistically.

Edwards most recently defended the title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman earlier this year, whereas 'Chaos' hasn't fought since his victory over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022.

Considering the recent lack of competition for Covington and Edwards' performance against Usman, the betting lines slightly favor 'Rocky'. Stephen Thompson gave his prediction for the fight at UFC 296 media day. Predicting that the champion will retain the belt, Thompson said:

"I think he's [Covington] gonna be in Leon's face the entire time and I think he's going to try and tire him out. I do believe Leon's striking, he's also the bigger opponent as well so I think he's going to defend the takedowns a little bit easier...I think he'll be able to get to his feet and keep the fight standing and I think Leon will pick him apart."

Catch Stephen Thompson's comments below (11:20):