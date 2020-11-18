UFC veteran Robbie Lawler, who pulled out of a fight against Mike Perry this weekend due to injury, is reportedly set for a speedy recovery and a potential return to the octagon as soon as January or February 2021.

ESPN journalist Bret Okamoto took to Twitter to report that Lawler's management team has informed him that the fighter's injury is not as serious as was initially suspected. Okamoto further stated that Robbie Lawler is apparently targeting a return sometime around February, or even January next year.

Quick update on Robbie Lawler (@Ruthless_RL), who was supposed to fight Mike Perry this weekend but withdrew with an injury. His management tells me the injury isn't serious, and he's targeting a return around February, possibly even as early as January.

Lawler and Perry were set to throw down in a much-anticipated clash at next weekend's UFC 255 pay-per-view at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, Lawler was forced to pull out due to an injury and was later replaced by Tim Means.

Following the news of Lawler's withdrawal from the fight, Perry said that he intends on competing on the same card against a new opponent. Perry even took to Twitter to challenge rising UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev to a middleweight encounter on the main card of UFC 255.

However, that matchup never came to fruition as Chimaev has already been booked against top welterweight contender Leon Edwards on December 19. Perry is now scheduled to take on Means at UFC 255.

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt

Robbie Lawler will look to bounce back from a disappointing run of losses

Robbie Lawler is in dire need of a win inside the Octagon to stay relevant in the promotion's 170 lbs division. The former UFC welterweight champion has just one win and four losses in his last five fights in the promotion. Lawler's string of losses began after a defeat to former champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 201.

The reigning champion at the time, Lawler had been on an incredible five-fight win-streak when he faced Woodley for the title back in 2016. The fight went horribly wrong for Lawler who got knocked out cold in the very first round and ended up losing his title. While it looked like Lawler was getting back on track with a win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 214, that wasn't the case.

Lawler went on to lose four straight fights against Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren, Colby Covington, and Neil Magny respectively. It is no secret that Lawler must pick up a couple of quick wins inside the octagon to be anywhere near the title picture at 170lbs in the future.