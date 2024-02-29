Anatoly Malykhin beams in support of ONE Championship’s culture and ethos: “I will never be tired of saying ONE is a family”

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, undefeated Russian mauler ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is a softy at heart. Though he is one of the most fearsome fighters in the world, unbeaten in 13 fights with all of his victories coming by finish, Malykhin is actually one of the most likable guys to be around.

There’s never been more evidence of this than testimonials from guys at the gym. Malykhin trains with absolute killers at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, where he serves as a role model for many rising young stars who look up to him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says he just wants to inspire the next generation, who are looking to join the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“I like everything the way it is. I just like to be with the guys and see how they are taking their first steps in the ONE. I will never be tired of saying ONE is a family and you should be thankful for where you are. Be thankful guys.”

Malykhin has the chance to make his constituents proud when he steps into action this weekend.

Anatoly Malykhin gunning for history in epic rematch with Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar

Two-division king ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin will attempt to do what no one in MMA history has ever done before this weekend – become a simultaneous three-division world champion.

Malykhin is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in the main event at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Friday, March 1.

Malykhin defeated De Ridder in December of 2022 to take the light heavyweight throne and become a champion in two weight classes. He goes for his third belt at ONE 166.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.