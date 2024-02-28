Anatoly Malykhin picks Arjan Bhullar vs Amir Aliakbari winner: “He's going to win this fight on the scorecards”

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin has a big fight on his hands and an opportunity to make history this weekend. But that hasn’t stopped the feared Russian mauler from prying interest into an important heavyweight contest coming up.

Former heavyweight king ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar and Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari are set to lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Malykhin, who finished both men inside the distance in past fights, believes the Canadian-Indian star will come out victorious.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said he expects Bhullar to have his hands raised by the end of the night.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“In my opinion, Arjan will survive the first round. He will be cautious somewhere and somewhere he will fight a little bit dirty MMA. And then he's going to win this fight on the scorecards.”

Anatoly Malykhin scares himself ahead of Reinier de Ridder rematch at ONE 166: Qatar

Anatoly Malykhin himself will be headlining the historic ONE 166: Qatar, opposite ONE middleweight MMA world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder, where he has the opportunity to become an unprecedented three-division world champion.

Malykhin says he is in peak form just days before the highly anticipated world title rematch, so much so that he even scares himself.

He told ONE Championship:

“I feel great this time around. Sometimes during shadow boxing or hitting bags, I get scared of myself. I'm very fast and very strong, I'm tough and very motivated.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.