“It's like meditation for me” – Anatoly Malykhin turned to swimming to improve cardio endurance

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is one of the scariest MMA big men in the sport. But for his next fight, the 36-year-old double champ is moving down to middleweight in an attempt to become an unprecedented three-division world titleholder.

Malykhin is set to face ONE middleweight MMA world champion and former adversary ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in the main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says he is on point with his weight and hydration, and by the looks of it, he’s been able to maintain his vaunted speed and power as well.

When asked how he did it, Malykhin said he added swimming to his usual training routine.

‘Sladkiy’ stated:

“There was also one new thing - I swam a lot. Swimming is good for cardio and it can be relaxing in general - it's like meditation for me.”

Swimming is one of the best cardio exercises for combat sports athletes who want to slim down while maintaining their strength and muscle mass.

Anatoly Malykhin full of confidence heading into Reinier de Ridder rematch: “I have no weaknesses now”

One thing that has never been lacking from Anatoly Malykhin is confidence and that he has in abundance ahead of his rematch with Reinier de Ridder.

“I have no weaknesses now,” ‘Sladkiy told ONE Championship. “I'm very good in all aspects of MMA: I'm a good striker and my wrestling is great, and my physical condition is at its peak.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.