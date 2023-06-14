Anatoly Malykhin believes Mansur Malachiev can shake up the stacked strawweight division

There’s another threat heading over the strawweight division, that is if two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin is to be believed.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion believes Mansur Malachiev could go on a credible push and contend for the strawweight throne.

Malachiev had a stellar ONE Championship debut when he submitted Jeremy Miado in the first round of their matchup at ONE Fight Night 11 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said what Malachiev did to Miado was a statement that should put the 125-pound weight class on notice.

“I believe he will fight for the belt soon. He was able to put the strawweight division on notice. A win is always a great statement. I don't think anything says it better than a win for you.”

Malachiev, a two-division champion in Eagle Fighting Championship, was able to weather Miado’s early storm and even brushed off a nasty left hook from the Filipino standout.

After taking Miado to the ground, it was all but certain that Malachiev was taking the submission win. After isolating the neck, Malachiev slapped in a tight D’Arce choke for the first-round finish and his 11th straight career win.

As for Malykhin, the Russian knockout machine will face ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The world title unification bout between Malykhin and Bhullar was set up twice already but was canceled both times due to injury and broadcast commitments.

Poll : 0 votes