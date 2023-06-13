Anatoly Malykhin sings high praises for Regian Eersel: 'He's several heads above everyone'

Russian champion Anatoly Malykhin was left impressed by the manner with which ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel successfully defended his title last week in Bangkok.

The reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion was present at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video to give his support to Russian fighters in action.

Anatoly Malykhin also got to witness Regian Eersel fashion out a quick knockout victory over Prokopyevsk-born challenger Dmitry Menshikov in the headlining fight.

‘The Immortal’ finished his opponent in just 46 seconds of their scheduled five-rounder, capping it off with a precisely placed left to the head from which Menshikov could not recover.

Speaking to ONE Championship after ONE Fight Night 11, Anatoly Malykhin heaped praises on the lightweight Muay Thai king while at the same time underscoring the high quality of the fighters under the promotion.

‘Sladkiy’ said:

“Champion Regian Eersel proved that ONE is the strongest league in the world, and no matter who you are, no matter where you're from, no one in ONE Championship just gives their belts away. The champion has proven that he's several heads above everyone else.”

Regian Eersel’s victory at ONE Fight Night 11, the replay of which is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America, was his second triumphant defense of the Muay Thai gold. He remains a two-sport world champion as he also holds the lightweight kickboxing world title.

Meanwhile, Anatoly Malykhin will be back in action at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok, where he will take on reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in a long-awaited unification bout.

