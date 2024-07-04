Anatoly Malykhin believes there’s no way one can whet an iron chin: “If you get caught in the jaw, no exercise will save you”

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin offered some insight into how he avoids taking a knockout shot on the chin. Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2021, 'Sladkiy' has been nothing short of spectacular, scoring big wins over Amir Aliakbari, Kirill Grishenko, Arjan Bhullar, and Reinier de Ridder on two separate occasions.

Along the way, Malykhin became the first man in MMA history to claim three belts in three different divisions simultaneously, capturing the ONE light heavyweight, heavyweight, and middleweight world championships.

Also impressive is the fact that Anatoly Malykhin is a perfect 14-0 in his MMA career with a 100 percent finish rate.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, 'Sladkiy' shared some advice for those looking to avoid taking a guaranteed knockout blow on the chin.

"No, but I train my neck muscles. If you have a strong neck, you lower your head and absorb a strike. But if you get caught in the jaw, no exercise will save you," Malykhin said.

He added:

"If you haven’t been hit many times and you’re young… I see it in young guys who go at it, it’s impossible to drop them. They get hit, get up, get hit, and get up again."

Anatoly Malykhin puts his heavyweight title on the line at ONE 169

After making history at ONE 166: Qatar, claiming the middleweight MMA crown, and completing his trifecta of championship gold, Anatoly Malykhin will now focus on defending the titles he's taken home.

First up, 'Sladkiy' will put the heavyweight crown up for grabs when he meets one of ONE Championship's most formidable foes in its heaviest division — 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

The Senegalese standout will look to score his first ONE world title at ONE 169 when the promotion heads to Atlanta, Georgia for a historic night of fights inside State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 8.

'Reug Reug' is 6-1 in his MMA career with five of his victories coming under the ONE banner—the biggest being his incredible unanimous decision victory over 17-time BJJ world champion Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 in 2023.

