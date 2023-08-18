FREE FULL FIGHT: ‘Reug Reug’ takes down ‘Buchecha’ in epic monster mash of heavyweight contenders

Rising heavyweight contender ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane turned heads earlier this month with his epic monster mash of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13.

The Senegalese fighter captured his third straight victory by unanimous decision on August 4th, sending BJJ superstar Marcus ‘Buchecha’ home with his first MMA loss.

‘Reug Reug’ returned to action that weekend eight months after his last fight against Jasur Mirzamukhamedov at ONE on Prime Video 5: de Ridder vs. Malykhin. While many never doubted his warrior spirit and horse-power strength, some doubted that his wrestling could stand a chance against Almeida’s imposing ground game.

However, as fans saw, history portrayed a different outcome. ‘Reug Reug’ was tearing through Almeida’s offense, devastating his opposition with top control positions on various occasions and counter-striking against the cage while wrestling.

Exhausted and fatigued, both heavyweights put everything on the line to win as they came into the third round swinging huge shots. They survived all the way to the final bell but ‘Reug Reug’s performance in the first two rounds allowed him to win with an easy decision.

Watch ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane shut down the doubters with another heavyweight victory at ONE Fight Night 13 below:

Up next for Kane could be a potential ONE heavyweight world title fight against current divisional world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin.

After winning a $50,000 USD performance bonus and beating one of the biggest rising stars in ONE Championship, the wrestling stalwart didn’t hesitate to stake his claim for the belt.

Holding a professional record of 6 wins and 1 loss, ‘Reug Reug’ doesn’t want to waste any more time and neither does Malykhin.