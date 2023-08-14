Anatoly Malykhin says extreme focus and dedication to career has kept him undefeated

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin is one of the most devastating knockout punchers in all of mixed martial arts. His unblemished professional record of 13-0 with 13 finishes is just as awe-inspiring as it is terrifying.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2021, Malykhin has absolutely decimated his competition, starching big names such as Amir Aliakbari, Reinier de Ridder, and most recently, former heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar.

What is the secret to Malykhin’s immense success? The 35-year-old Russian mauler revealed that it is his incredible work ethic in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative said:

“My life is running on a tight schedule - crazy workouts, the best family, the best coaching staff. I 100 percent love what I do, and I don't slip up anywhere, I don't slack. So, at this point, I'm undefeated.”

For the one they call ‘Sladkiy,’ hard work does indeed pay off, and if you don’t believe it, the proof is in the pudding. Malykhin is without a doubt one of the best heavyweight MMA fighters in the world today, capable of beating any man put in front of him.

Fans want to see Malykhin back inside the Circle as soon as possible, and there are rumors he could be back to face a former foe soon.

Iranian wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari has won his last three fights in ONE Championship, all by way of finish. Since losing his first two bouts in the promotion, Aliakbari has appeared to turn a corner, and is now in frightening form.

Another option for Malykhin is Senegalese sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane, who was victorious over BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 a couple of weeks ago.

Needless to say, whoever Malykhin decides to face next, there’s no doubt he will be the favorite heading into the matchup.