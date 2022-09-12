“You haven't been playing fair” - Anatoly Malykhin blasts Arjan Bhullar on Instagram

Interim ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin recently had some choice words for heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar. The undefeated Russian has been knocking out his competition and demanding his day against 'Singh'.

On Instagram, 'Sladkiy' made a video of him shadowboxing in the pool. In the caption, he wrote:

"Hey 🐔 [Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar] where are you? A lot of falsehoods were said on your part, You haven 't been playing fair for almost 2 years , be brave - come out to fight."

Malykhin has consistently been asking for a shot at the undisputed heavyweight throne. The Russian heavyweight is undefeated in his professional MMA career, sporting a perfect 11-0 record. In ONE Championship, he has impressed fans with his thunderous power, winning all of his matches by way of knockout.

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Bhullar, meanwhile, secured his place on the throne when he stopped Brandon Vera via TKO in April 2021. Due to contract negotiations, he sat out for most of the year.

He was then booked to meet Malykhin on his return later this year, but the bout was postponed due to an injury.

After waiting all this time, Malykhin is angry and demands to meet the world champion. He asks, where is Bhullar?

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BOOMAnatoly Malykhinknocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood BOOM 💥 Anatoly Malykhin 🇷🇺 knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ZxCmPd5ZYG

Anatoly Malykhin asks where is Arjan Bhullar?

Malykhin won his interim title this past February when he knocked out Kirill Grishenko. Since then, he has kept his goal clear: he wants Bhullar.

On Instagram, 34-year-old Anatoly Malykhin shared:

“Arjan, you have to get into the spotlight. Where are you?”

In his post-fight interview after winning the interim strap, Anatoly Malykhin accused Bhullar of running scared.

“I think [Arjan Bhullar] peed himself. He probably peed himself when he was watching my fight and when he was watching my first fight, too. He’s a chicken. My baby. I can knock him out anytime. He’s not the champion, I’m the champion. He’s the fake champion! I’ll be ready once my leg is recovered. I’m waiting for him to come to Tiger Muay Thai, I’ll knock him out there and then we’ll go to the cage and I’ll knock him out there, too.”

Anatoly Malykhin has accused Arjan Bhullar of being a fake world champion. 'Sladkiy' explained that his interim heavyweight title is more valuable than the ONE gold Bhullar currently has in his possession.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship takes out Amir Aliakbari with a DEVASTATING left hook! #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! Anatoly Malykhintakes out Amir Aliakbari with a DEVASTATING left hook! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Anatoly Malykhin 🇷🇺 takes out Amir Aliakbari with a DEVASTATING left hook! 💪 #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/8XHGZLpIlj

