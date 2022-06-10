"None of them is on my level" - Anatoly Malykhin calls out the entire ONE heavyweight class

Interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin has made it clear where he feels he stands in the heavyweight division. The Russian fighter is undefeated in MMA and has won his last five bouts by way of knockout.

Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin is expected to unify the heavyweight title against Arjan Bhullar later this year. Ahead of their fight announcement, Malykhin spoke to ONE Championship about what he thinks about other fighters in the division. He explained:

“I am glad that ONE management has done it. Yes, these guys have some good grappling skills, some striking, but none of them is on my level. My skills are on a totally different level, and I am mentally different. I don’t see them as worthy opponents. They won’t last even two rounds against me.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship becomes the FIRST Indian Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, stopping Brandon Vera with second-round strikes! #ONEDangal #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Arjan Bhullarbecomes the FIRST Indian Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, stopping Brandon Vera with second-round strikes! @TheOneASB Arjan Bhullar 🇮🇳 becomes the FIRST Indian Mixed Martial Arts World Champion, stopping Brandon Vera with second-round strikes! @TheOneASB #ONEDangal #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/e6gblkjshC

Arjan Bhullar captured the heavyweight title when he finished then-champion Brandon Vera via TKO. The undefeated Russian also took aim at the former champion Brandon Vera:

“No disrespect to the legend. [Vera] was a great champ and [held] that belt for a while, but I think he was already very tired and mentally done.”

Malykhin earned his interim heavyweight title earlier this year by knocking out Kirill Grishenko in the second round. Later this year, Malykhin and Bhullar are expected to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Anatoly Malykhin on Arjan Bhullar

The interim titleholder also had some choice words for the heavyweight champion Bhullar. In the same interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin said:

“[Bhullar] is my little baby chicken who is clinging on to the belt that should be mine. He’s not a real champion. He keeps hiding from strong opponents, tries to choose convenient opponents."

Anatoly Malykhin added that he is not worried about the wresting at all. Bhullar represented Canada at the Olympics in freestyle wrestling. Malykhin explained:

"I am a Russian freestyle wrestling champion, so he won’t be able to surprise me. His striking is very weak, it looks like he is trying to swat a mosquito. People will forget him after I am finished with him.”

Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar will meet for the ONE heavyweight championship later in 2022, though no official date has yet been announced.

